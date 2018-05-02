Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Contact: 8407908145
Published On : Mon, Sep 30th, 2019
National News

Art 370 pleas: SC to begin hearing from Oct 1

The Supreme Court on Monday referred a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to its Constitution bench which would hear the matters from Tuesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi referred the pleas, which also raised issues of alleged restrictions imposed on movement of journalists in Kashmir as well as petitions claiming illegal detention of minors in the Valley, to its five-judge bench.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by justice N V Ramana will hear the matters related to the Kashmir issue from Tuesday.

