Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured

Nagpur: Senior NCP leader Praful Patel escaped unhurt while a PSI of Mauda police station sustained injuries, when their convoy was hit by a speeding truck in the early hours of Monday at around 2.30 am. Three others were also injured in the accident.

Patel was coming to Nagpur to catch his flight to Delhi when the truck hit one of the vehicles in the convoy on Pardi-Bhandara road within Bhandara district.

The injured PSI was also following him in another vehicle. He has been admitted to Arneja hospital in Nagpur.

Patel’s vehicle escaped without impact. Later he left for Delhi on reaching Nagpur on Monday morning.