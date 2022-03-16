NMC’s Fire Brigade equipped with hi-tech Bronto Skylift Machine to fight high-rise fires

Nagpur: With the trend of skyscrapers getting popular in the Second Capital of the State, the Fire and Emergency Service Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has beefed up their arsenal. The Fire Brigade has equipped itself with a Finland imported Bronto Skylift Machine. The high-tech machine was formally dedicated to the public on Wednesday by NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan B in the presence of Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake and others.

Bronto aerial ladder platforms are a trusted and well-known choice. The units feature a spacious rescue cage, a stable ladder, greater up-and-over capacity and various options to give more versatility for rescue and fire fighting situations. Some of the units are available with a bit heavier configuration enabling extended reach.

Notably, it would be business time for NMC’s Fire and Emergency Services Department as summer has set in. Data obtained from the NMC’s department shows that the majority of fire incidents take place in the March to June period.

The data further pointed out that between April 2016 and April 2021, a total of 5623 fire incidents were reported within NMC limits. Of them, 802 were classified as major fires. The Nagpur summer proved hazardous as far as fiery incidents are concerned. As many as 4203 fire incidents occurred from March 1 to June 30. In all 33 persons lost their lives in the fires in the last five years while 50 were injured. This data does not include fires reported outside the city limits that were also attended by city fire brigade or the figures would be even more.

In the last five years, public property worth Rs 176 crore was lost due to various fire tragedies. The NMC’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, however, succeeded in saving public property worth Rs 736 crore in the fires.