Monsoon bids adieu: Vidarbha welcomes early winter chill

Nagpur: The Southwest Monsoon has officially withdrawn from most parts of Vidarbha, including Nagpur district, marking the end of a normal but rain-rich season. However, a few talukas in Gadchiroli are still witnessing residual monsoon activity.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the line of withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon on Monday passed through Guwahati, Sagar Island, Kanker, Nizamabad, Kalaburagi, and Karwar, paving the way for further retreat from the remaining parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and the Northeast in the next 2–3 days.

Monsoon Performance in Vidarbha

This year, the Vidarbha region received 1071.9 mm of actual rainfall against the normal 937.3 mm, registering an overall normal-to-excess rainfall pattern.

The districts of Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Wardha, Washim, and Chandrapur topped the charts with excess rains, while Akola and Amravati recorded marginally deficient rainfall.

Overall, seven districts — Bhandara (1153.3 mm), Chandrapur (1297.7 mm), Gadchiroli (1619.1 mm), Gondia (1212.2 mm), Nagpur (1024.1 mm), Wardha (1037.3 mm), and Yavatmal (1018.6 mm) — crossed the four-figure mark this monsoon.

Chill Sets In Early

With the monsoon’s retreat, northerly winds have begun sweeping across Vidarbha, nudging the mercury down and signaling an early arrival of winter. Morning temperatures have dipped noticeably, and residents are already feeling a mild chill in the air.

On Monday, Washim recorded the region’s lowest minimum temperature at 17.0°C, followed by Buldhana (18.2°C), Amravati (18.3°C), Yavatmal (18.4°C), and Akola (19.4°C). Washim also recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 29.6°C, while other parts of Vidarbha stayed above 30°C.

La Niña May Bring a Harsher Winter

Meteorologists predict that the ongoing La Niña phase could make this winter colder than usual. Historically, La Niña years have brought below-average temperatures across central India — and this year could be among the coldest in decades, experts suggest.

As Vidarbha bids farewell to the rains and welcomes crisp mornings, residents can look forward to a refreshing — and possibly long — winter season.