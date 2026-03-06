HC cracks whip on noise pollution: Orders removal of illegal loudspeakers within 7 days

Advertisement

Nagpur: Taking a stern and uncompromising stand against the growing menace of noise and air pollution, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has issued strict directions targeting illegal loudspeakers at religious places, marriage lawns and the reckless use of firecrackers in the city. The court made it clear that the habitual negligence in enforcing environmental rules will no longer be tolerated.

A division bench of Justice Anil Pansare and Justice Nivedita Mehta directed the District Magistrate and the Police Commissioner to immediately publish a public notice in newspapers ordering the removal of all loudspeakers installed without permission within seven days. The bench warned that if the illegal installations are not removed within the stipulated time, the administration itself will take action and dismantle them.

The High Court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the alarming rise in noise pollution and converted the matter into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). Alongside this, separate petitions highlighting the deafening noise generated by heavy machinery during development works in the city were also filed. All three petitions were heard together by the court.

Even for loudspeakers that have official permission, the court laid down strict operational norms to curb misuse.

Height restriction: Loudspeakers must not be installed higher than 15 feet from the ground. Any proposal to exceed this limit must be backed by a valid justification and approved through a formal order by the competent authority.

Direction control: The mouth of the loudspeaker must face inside the religious premises and not towards the outside public areas. The court emphasized that under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, the freedom of expression also includes the right to silence and the right not to listen.

Crackdown on firecrackers and marriage lawns

The High Court also tightened the noose around the indiscriminate use of firecrackers and loud music systems at wedding venues and public events. It directed the Chief Controller of Explosives to ensure that the sound level of firecrackers does not exceed 75 dB(A). Authorities were also asked to prevent the manufacture of firecrackers that severely damage air quality.

Owners of marriage lawns and banquet halls have been warned that DJ systems, music equipment or firecrackers must not be used without prior permission. The administration has been tasked with verifying permissions and ensuring strict compliance with the rules at such venues.

The court clarified that these directions are currently being implemented within a limited scope and geographical area, and their effectiveness will determine whether the guidelines are expanded further. Issues related to pollution caused by vehicles and large-scale construction activities will be taken up at a later stage.

The High Court has also ordered the authorities to submit a compliance report, signalling that the judiciary intends to closely monitor whether the administration genuinely enforces the rules or allows them to remain mere paperwork.

