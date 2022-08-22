Blood donation camp organised by InterBeing Foundation

Advertisement

Nagpur: The InterBeing Foundation, a charitable organization, in collaboration with Super Specialty Hospital Blood Bank, and The Platform, Nagpur, organized a blood donation camp on Sunday, August 21 in Nagpur.

Currently, there is a shortage in government blood banks. In such an adverse situation, the stress on the health system and the blood supply required by the regular patients has become very necessary. Due to continuous rains, the organization of blood donation camps is very less. This blood donation camp was organized to fulfil this need.

Advertisement

InterBeing Foundation’s Dr Shwetal Kamble, Adv Prerna Wankhede, Adv Ritesh Dhoke, Aniket Mate, Vaibhav Kamble, Prateek Sheelratna, Rahul Barsagade, and Rajeev Khobragade, Rohit Sangole of The Platform and Panneerselvam Jr. Associates worked hard for the success of the blood donation camp. A total of 27 persons donated blood on the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement