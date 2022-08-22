Security agencies clueless over whereabouts of Dawood from Iran: Report

Advertisement

This suspicious man has been found roaming freely from one city to another and dodging police

Nagpur: At a time when alarms over terror threats are being sounded across India and Intelligence Bureau issuing inputs of infiltration and life threats to key leaders, the dreaded terrorist named Dawood who has arrived from Iran has been dodging Indian security agencies, according to a report in Nagpur’s Hindi daily Navbharat by Abhishek Tiwari.

The report claimed that the terrorist has been roaming free in cities and collecting secret information regarding Defence installations across the country. But the security agencies are clueless over whereabouts of this terrorist. Even though this Dawood has not been found affiliated to any terror organisation, he has been putting the security agencies on their toes. This terrorist named Dawood is an Iranian resident and might have entered India with the help of bogus passport. It has been a common modus operandi for the extremist elements to enter India with bogus passports and carry out their nefarious designs, the report in the Hindi daily said.

According to the report, Dawood had visited Bhandara in April and had stayed at a hotel for two days. It is being said that he was seen loitering near Jawahar Nagar-based Ordnance Factory. The hotel management had alerted Bhandara police about this suspicious man when he had left the hotel. As per rules, foreign nationals have to fill up C Form but this Dawood had mentioned hotel number in his C Form. Agencies suspected something fishy when it came to the fore that his visa had expired. As he had already left Bhandara 15 days ago, the local police alerted the State ATS about this Dawood. Subsequently, ATS launched a hunt for this Dawood but continues to evade them till to date. It is learnt that this terrorist shifts his base from one city to another frequently, the report claimed.

According to the report, this terrorist named Dawood had gone to Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. An Iranian visiting different cities frequently is cause of concern for security agencies. These cities are very sensitive as far as terror activities are concerned. It is being learnt that this terrorist avoids public transport and uses his own four-wheeler. Who has provided this four-wheeler to him is the matter of investigation. Even after four months, the security agencies have failed to hunt this Dawood.

It is pertinent to recall that an operative of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had allegedly conducted a recce of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur. Security has been increased at the RSS headquarters and Hedgewar Bhavan at Reshimbagh after reports that a Jaish operative conducted a recce of these places. The Jaish operative named Raees Ahmed Sheikh Asadullah Sheikh (26), a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the police.

He has told the Nagpur Police that he was assigned to conduct a recce of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh headquarters in the city by his Pakistan-based handler. Sheikh, told police that he attempted to conduct surveillance of the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in the city and sent some video footage to his handler, Omar, a self-styled operational commander of the terror group based in Pakistan’s Nawabpur.

