Nagpur cops trace two absconding juvenile boys after seven years

Nagpur: The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch succeeded in tracing two boys who had escaped from Government Boys Observation Home, Patankar Chowk in the city, seven years ago.

According to police, on January 31, 2015, three boys in the age group of 10-13 years, who were allegedly in conflict with the law, had escaped the observation home on the pretext of going to Vaishali Primary School at Nagsen Nagar. One of them was traced the next day while the two were absconding.

Following a complaint lodged by Bharati Bhaurao Mankar, Superintendent, Government Boys Observation Home, Jaripatka Police had registered a case under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code. The 13-year-old boy, who was traced on February 1, 2015, had told police that he, along with two inmates of the observation home, had escaped from the school by distracting the teacher’s attention.

Recently, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell got some specific inputs about the two missing boys. Cops traced the location of the boys using electronic gadgets. One of the teams took Mohammad Raji Ahmed Abdul Azim (20) into custody from Perambra, Taluka Koyilandy, district Kozhikode, North Malabar region, Kerala. Mohammad Raji, who is a native of Durjoliya, Post Rathaus, Bisfi, tehsil, Rathaus, district Madhubani, Bihar, was 13-year-old when he had escaped.

Another police team traced Sandeep Motilal Dhurve (19) at Kharigayawanirayat, Tehsil Amla, district Betul, Madhya Pradesh. He also was a minor when he ran away. The teams then handed over Mohammad Raji and Sandeep to Jaripatka Police for further investigation.

The two boys were traced by PI Nanda Mangate, API Gajanan Chambhare, API Rekha Sankhpal, HC Gyaneshwar Dhoke and others under the supervision of Additional CP (Crime) Navinchandra Reddy and DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit.

