Blind girl raped by 55-year-old man in Jaripatka, arrested

Nagpur: A 16-year old visually impaired girl was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man when she was alone at her house in Jaripatka police station area on Saturday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Vinod Narayan Naradwar, a resident of Jaripatka.

According to police, the victim was alone at home at 1 pm as her mother and brother had gone for work. The accused Vinod consumed liquor and entered the girl’s house. He threatened to kill her and sexually exploited the girl. She identified the voice of Vinod and narrated the incident to her mother. As the news of the heinous crime spread in the locality, angry residents caught Vinod and bashed him up severely. The girl and her mother lodged a complaint with the police.

Jaripatka police booked the accused Vinod Naradwar under Sections 376(2)(j), 376(2)(L), 376(3) of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 4, 6, 8 10 of POCSO Act and arrested him. Further probe is underway.

