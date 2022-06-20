Cong to meet Prez for withdrawal of Agnipath

Advertisement

Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken said that the Congress will hold Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar on Monday and demand the President withdraw the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

“We’ll sit on Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar today, and in the evening at 5 pm we’ll meet the President and demand that the Agnipath scheme be withdrawn,” said Congress’ Ajay Maken.

According to him, the scheme needs to be discussed with the youth first before implementation.

“The scheme should first be discussed with youth and in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn,” he added.

Congress workers will hold “peaceful” protests across the country on Monday against the “anti-youth” Agnipath scheme and the central government’s “vendetta politics” targeting party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

“We will also inform the President how our MP was harassed and how ED is being misused,” added Ajay Maken.

Congress MP S Jothimani was allegedly beaten up by Delhi Police during the protest against the ED probe on Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case.

