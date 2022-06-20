12,781 Covid cases in a day, positivity rate 4%

Advertisement

India on Monday logged 12,781 fresh Covid-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,33,09,473, while the daily positivity rate went past 4 per cent after 130 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,873 with 18 new fatalities. The number of active cases increased to 76,700, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.62 per cent, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, it said. An increase of 4,226 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement