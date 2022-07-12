Bomb squad at RSS office in Kerala

Advertisement

Bomb squad examines the RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur. The office is believe to have been bombed early this morning.

The RSS has accused the CPI(M) of carrying out the attack. The incident occurred around 1.00 am, police said.

Advertisement

The number of attackers is not yet known and CCTV footage of the area was being examined to ascertain the same, they said. An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered and the investigation was going on to trace the culprits, they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement