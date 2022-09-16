Raisoni College student brutally killed, his friend injured near SFS College

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 22-year-old youth was brutally, while his friend sustained severe injuries, after another youth reportedly attacked them with sharp-edged weapon near SFS College, Seminary Hills here, on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh Dange.

Advertisement

According to police sources, Harsh had a rivalry with accused over with incident in the past. Owing to which the accused reportedly attacked him near SFS College and killed him on the spot. Harsh’s friend was also injured in the incident.

Both were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors had pronounced Harsh dead and are monitoring his friend.

Gittikhadan Police have registered an offence of murder and are probing further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement