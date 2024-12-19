BJP’s Ram Shinde elected as Maha Legislative Council Chairperson unopposed

Advertisement













Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Ram Shinde was on Thursday elected unopposed as Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The Council Chairperson’s post was lying vacant since July 7, 2022, after NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar’s term ended.

With Shinde’s election, the presiding officer’s post in both Houses of the State Legislature is with the BJP which is part of the Mahayuti coalition along with the NCP and Shiv Sena. Last week, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as Speaker of the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Winter Session here.

On Thursday, MLCs Shrikant Bhartiya, Uma Khapre and Shivajirao Garje proposed Shinde’s name for the post of chairperson, which was seconded by Manisha Kayande, Amol Mitkari and Gyaneshwar Mhatre.

Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe announced Shinde’s election as new chairperson. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve then escorted Shinde to his official chair. Congratulating Shinde, Fadnavis praised his work as a minister, and said he is a grassroots leader who is a good orator. The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that Shinde will excel in his new role.

Eknath Shinde said the new Chairperson will do justice to all members. Deputy CM Pawar said the post carries a lot of responsibility, and expressed confidence that Shinde will play his role very well. Leader of Opposition Danve also congratulated Shinde while noting that the Opposition supported his candidature because of his nature and his style of functioning.

Shinde, 56, became a member of the Upper House of the Maharashtra Legislature on July 8, 2022. Before that, he had served as a minister in the then Devendra Fadnavis government during 2014-19. He lost to NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar in Karjat Jamkhed assembly seat in the November 20 State Assembly polls by a narrow margin.