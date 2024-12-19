Principal Secretary of Urban Development Department visited NMC and Smart City

Advertisement













Nagpur: Dr. K.H. Govind Raj, the Principal Secretary of Maharashtra’s Urban Development Department, reviewed the various development projects of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Nagpur Smart City on Tuesday, 17th December. He also inspected the ‘Command Control Center’ developed by Nagpur Smart City for the Nagpur Police. Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singhal, NMC Additional Commissioner Mrs. Anchal Sood Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Lohit Matani, Dr. Ashwini Patil, and NMC Additional Commissioner Mr. Ajay Charthanakar were present during the inspection.

Dr. Govind Raj first visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operation Center, located on the sixth floor of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Administrative Building at the NMC headquarters. He was briefed about the various operations being managed from the City Operation Center, including solid waste management, public transportation (Aapli Bus), the Integrated Traffic Management System, and the handling of civic grievances.

Dr. Sheel Ghule, General Manager of the E-Governance Department of Nagpur Smart City, shared details about the ‘Nagpur Safe and Smart City Project.’ He informed Dr. Govind Raj that 3,600 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city. Some of these cameras are temporarily out of service due to ongoing development projects. The Smart City initiative also includes smart parking and Wi-Fi facilities. The CCTV cameras help in curbing crime in the city. Additionally, 4,000 cameras from Metro, malls, and other marketplaces have been integrated into the system. Dr. Ghule also mentioned a demand for installing 2,000 additional cameras at 350 new locations across Nagpur.

Additional Commissioner Mr. Ajay Charthanakar provided information on the Integrated Traffic Management System, which is being developed by Keltron and is expected to be completed next year. This system will play a significant role in improving Nagpur’s traffic management. He also mentioned that the tracking of waste collection vehicles, Aapli Bus, fire department vehicles, and sewerage network operations is being managed from the City Operation Center.

Dr. Govind Raj was also briefed on the ‘Command Control Center’ set up for the Nagpur Police, which utilizes advanced software like ‘SIMBA’ for tracking criminals. This software enables the police to identify criminals based on voice and facial recognition, as explained by Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Lohit Matani.

On the occasion NMC Deputy Commissioner Mr. Vijay Deshmukh, Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, Smart City company secretary Ms. Bhanupriya Thakur, Executive Engineer Mr. Rajesh Dufare, Rajesh Rathod, Swapnil Lokhande, and other officials were present.