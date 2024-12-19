Chief Minister Approves Promotions of Various Officials in NMC

Advertisement













Nagpur: A significant administrative decision was taken for Nagpur city during the ongoing winter session of Maharashtra. Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis has approved the promotions of officials in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). The proposal for promotions, submitted by the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary, was approved by the state government. This decision has been welcomed with enthusiasm by the officers and staff of NMC.

With the approval from the state government, 45 officers in the NMC have received promotions. Among them, Assistant Commissioner/Ward Officer, Mr. Ganesh Rathod, has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner. A total of nine Deputy Engineers have been promoted to Executive Engineers, 34 Junior Engineers have been promoted to Deputy Engineers, and Mrs. Sadhana Sayam, a Principal (Secondary School), has been promoted to Education Officer (Secondary).

Advertisement

Today's Rate Thursday 19 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,000/- Gold 22 KT 70,700/- Silver / Kg 88,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Maharashtra Government’s order of 10th May 2023 approved the comprehensive staffing structure for Nagpur Municipal Corporation, consisting of 17,981 posts. Under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, a Promotion Scrutiny Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary. In the meeting held on 24th September 2024, the committee recommended the promotion of eligible officers to the designated posts. Following this, the committee’s recommendations were submitted to the state government for approval, and the state government has now granted promotions for the designated posts.

In response to the approval, the Municipal Administration Department issued an order confirming the promotions. Accordingly, one Assistant Commissioner/Ward Officer has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner, nine Deputy Engineers to Executive Engineers, 34 Junior Engineers to Deputy Engineers, and one Senior Teacher (Secondary) to Education Officer (Secondary), totaling 45 promotions. This large-scale promotion of officials has created an atmosphere of excitement and joy in the Municipal Corporation, and the officers and staff have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and the government.

List of Officials Promoted:

Ganesh Rathod (Assistant Commissioner/Ward Officer) – Promoted to Deputy Commissioner

V.Y. Jungare (Deputy Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Executive Engineer (Civil)

N.S. Bobde ( Deputy Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Executive Engineer (Civil)

S.R. Gajbhiye ( Deputy Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Executive Engineer (Civil)

Pravin Kotangle ( Deputy Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Executive Engineer (Civil)

Prashant Sonkusale ( Deputy Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Executive Engineer (Civil)

R.J. Dupare ( Deputy Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Executive Engineer (Civil)

Manoj Gadre ( Deputy Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Executive Engineer (Civil)

Girish Likhar ( Deputy Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Executive Engineer (Civil)

Rajesh Gurmule ( Deputy Engineer, Mechanical) – Promoted to Executive Engineer (Mechanical)

Shweta Arun Dandekar (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Vaijayanti Vishnu Ade (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Abhijit Yashwant Netam (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Y.G. Khandate (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Raju B. Gautam (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Ravi Z. Mange (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Vijendra V.H. Sahare (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Devendra M. Bhovate (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Kishore A. Mathurkar (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Vivek Telrandhe (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Javahar Nayak (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Prashant S. Waghmare (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Sanjay G. Ingale (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Jagdish M. Bawnkule (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Manoj M. Rangari (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Sanjay Gujar (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Rahul A. Deshmukh (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Pramod G. Mokade (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Sarang Pimpalkar (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Gajanan H. Warade (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

A.R. More (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Manoj Sangidwar (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Pushpa Joge (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Narendra Totewad (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Prashant Nehare (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Rajesh Wankhede (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

R.N. Jivatode (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Sanjay Padole (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Prashant Sapate (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Umesh Madne (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Pradeep Sarpate (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Deepak A. Meshram (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Purushottam Phalke (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Abhijit Bhure (Junior Engineer, Civil) – Promoted to Deputy Engineer (Civil)

Sadhana Sayam (Principal, Secondary) – Promoted to Education Officer (Secondary)