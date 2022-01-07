BJP’s protest against Punjab CM leaves Nagpur cop with burn injuries

Nagpur: The ‘over-enthusiastic’ protest organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to highlight the security lapse during Prime Minister (CM) Narendra Modi’s visit in Punjab recently, left Nagpur Police personnel with burn injuries near Badkas Chowk here, on Thursday.

The members of BJYM had called for a rally to stage a protest against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi. They had planned to torch Channi’s effigy.

The BJP workers gathered at Badkas Chowk on Thursday afternoon. As there was some confusion among the workers as to whether the agitation was allowed or not, the BJP members also started protesting against the Congress leaders. BJYM members chanted slogans seeking resignation of Punjab CM. During the same, some BJYM members brought an effigy of Charanjit Singh Channi and tried to torch it. However, when Police Constable Dharmapal Verma tried to intervene, the burning effigy fell on the latter. As Verma fell on the ground, other cops immediately lifted the burning material from his body. Fortunately, Verma only sustained minor burn injuries.