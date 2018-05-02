BJP’s Krishna Khopde scores easy win in Nagpur East

Nagpur: BJP’s Krishna Khopde won Nagpur East seat by a huge margin. He defeated Congress candidate Purshottam Hazare. Khopde was leading by 20,000 votes after 15th round. It is Khopde’s third consecutive win from Nagpur East constituency. As compared to him, Purushottam Hazare of Congress is a novice.

He in fact was contesting Assembly elections for the first time. BJP was sure for this seat so it did not bother to send any star campaigner except Nitin Gadkar.

Ex-Minister Satish Chaturvedi addressed several meetings for Hazare. Dr Sharmishtha Mukherjee, National Spokesperson of Congress too addressed a rally for him.