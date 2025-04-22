BJP Yuva Morcha Attempts to Gherao Congress Office in Nagpur,

Advertisement



Nagpur: Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest in Nagpur on Monday in connection with the ongoing National Herald case. The protest, led by BJYM’s Maharashtra President Amit More, saw demonstrators chanting slogans against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and attempting to gherao the city Congress headquarters at Devdia Bhavan.

Amid intense sloganeering, BJYM workers also burned effigies of the Congress leaders near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahal area, leading to temporary tension in the vicinity. Police forces present at the site tried to stop the protestors from proceeding towards the Congress office but met resistance as the workers continued marching.

Law enforcement managed to intercept the protestors at Chitnis Park Square, preventing any breach of the Congress premises. The situation briefly turned tense, especially since the same area witnessed violent clashes on March 17.

BJYM workers expressed discontent with the police, alleging they were unjustly prevented from staging a peaceful protest. “We were protesting peacefully, but the police acted in a biased manner and stopped us arbitrarily,” said Amit More. He emphasized that the movement was not aimed at disturbing law and order and announced a temporary suspension of the protest. However, he warned that the agitation might resume if necessary.



The protest follows recent developments in the National Herald case, where the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and alleging that they were primary beneficiaries.

