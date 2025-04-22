Church Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis: A Shepherd to the World and Friend to India

Advertisement



It is with a deep sadness and gratitude that I join the universal Church in mourning the passing of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis, who returned to the House of the Father on the morning of April 21st, 2025.

The death of Pope Francis is an immense loss not only to the Catholic Church but to the whole world. As the 266th Successor of St. Peter, his pontificate was a beacon of humility, courage, listening, understanding, compassion and deep pastoral care. He led not from above but walked with the people, especially those on the margins—lifting up the voices of the poor, the migrant, the suffering, and the forgotten.

A shepherd with the heart of Christ, Pope Francis guided the Church through challenging and transformative times. His vision of a Synodal Church, where every voice is heard and every journey is shared, remains a powerful legacy. Through his prophetic encyclicals like Laudato Si’ and Fratelli Tutti, he reminded us that our call to holiness includes love for the earth and all humanity.

To us in India, he was a spiritual father whose affection was deeply felt. Though he was unable to visit our land, he often spoke of his love for our people and his admiration for our vibrant faith. Pope Francis canonised five lndian saints: St. Kuriakose Elias Chavara and St. Euphrasia Eluvathingal on 23rd November 2014, St. Joseph Vaz on 14th January 2015, St. Mariam Thresia Chiramel on 13th October 2019 and St. Devasahayam Pillai on 15th May 2022, affirming the sanctity found in the soil of our nation.

Let us now, as one Church, unite in prayer, remembrance, and thanksgiving. I request all parishes, religious houses, and communities to observe nine days of mourning, offering Requiem Masses for the repose of his soul. Let our Churches resound with the tolling of bells, announcing both our mourning and our hope in the Resurrection.

May the soul of Pope Francis, our Holy Father, Rest in Peace and joy of the Risen Lord. May the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles, intercede for the Church he so lovingly shepherded.

A Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis will be offered at SFS Cathedral on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 6:00 PM. All faithful, Religious, and Clergy are warmly invited to attend and join in prayer.

