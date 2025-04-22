Dr. Subhash Kondawar Assumes Charge as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Nagpur University

Advertisement



Nagpur: Dr. Subhash Kondawar, a senior professor from the Department of Physics, officially took charge as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The appointment ceremony was held in the esteemed presence of Acting Vice Chancellor Dr. Madhavi Khode Chavare. Registrar Dr. Raju Hiwase and several other university officials were also present at the occasion.

Dr. Kondawar currently serves as a senior faculty member in the Postgraduate Department of Physics. In addition, he has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of heading the Department of Statistics at the university.

Following his appointment, deans of various academic branches, heads of departments, directors, faculty members, and non-teaching staff extended their congratulations and best wishes to Dr. Kondawar on his new role.

The university community expressed optimism that under Dr. Kondawar’s leadership, academic and research initiatives would gain further momentum.

