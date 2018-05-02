BJP to add 7 crore new members: Nadda

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership is set to increase by seven crore, taking the total number of members to 18 crore, the working president of the party, J P Nadda, said on Thursday.

Sharing the details of the BJP ‘successful’ membership drive, he said the process of collecting the data of the seven crore new members was still on and once it was completed, the party’s total membership strength would be 18 crore.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Nadda said an overwhelming support for the BJP was visible during its membership drive as the target was to recruit 2.2 crore members.

He also said the saffron party got a fabulous response to its membership drive in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.

The membership drive had started on July 6 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah launching it from Varanasi and Telangana respectively on party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary.