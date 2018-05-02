Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Aug 29th, 2019
National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

BJP to add 7 crore new members: Nadda

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership is set to increase by seven crore, taking the total number of members to 18 crore, the working president of the party, J P Nadda, said on Thursday.

Sharing the details of the BJP ‘successful’ membership drive, he said the process of collecting the data of the seven crore new members was still on and once it was completed, the party’s total membership strength would be 18 crore.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Nadda said an overwhelming support for the BJP was visible during its membership drive as the target was to recruit 2.2 crore members.

He also said the saffron party got a fabulous response to its membership drive in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.

The membership drive had started on July 6 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah launching it from Varanasi and Telangana respectively on party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary.

Happening Nagpur
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Nagpur Crime News
Online Fraud : Make My Trip accused of duping Nagpur man of Rs 40k
Online Fraud : Make My Trip accused of duping Nagpur man of Rs 40k
Gold jewellery worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen from hotel room
Gold jewellery worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen from hotel room
Maharashtra News
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
ठेकेदार से रिश्‍वत लेते 2 महिला कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार
ठेकेदार से रिश्‍वत लेते 2 महिला कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार
SCZCC-भारत विकास परिषद की प्रतियोगिता में गुंजा राष्ट्रभक्ती का स्वर
SCZCC-भारत विकास परिषद की प्रतियोगिता में गुंजा राष्ट्रभक्ती का स्वर
Trending News
SC order on PC’s plea against arrest on Sept 5
SC order on PC’s plea against arrest on Sept 5
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
Featured News
Air India to ban plastic products from October 2
Air India to ban plastic products from October 2
Akshay Kumar’s “Misson Mangal” Declared Tax Free In Maharashtra
Akshay Kumar’s “Misson Mangal” Declared Tax Free In Maharashtra
Trending In Nagpur
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
मिहान प्रकल्पग्रस्तांकडून पालकमंत्र्यांचे विमानतळावर जोरदार स्वागत
मिहान प्रकल्पग्रस्तांकडून पालकमंत्र्यांचे विमानतळावर जोरदार स्वागत
मौदा तालुक्यात 19 हजार शेतकर्‍यांना मिळणार किसान सन्मान योजनेचा लाभ : पालकमंत्री
मौदा तालुक्यात 19 हजार शेतकर्‍यांना मिळणार किसान सन्मान योजनेचा लाभ : पालकमंत्री
राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिनानिमित्त मनपातर्फे मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिनानिमित्त मनपातर्फे मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
मैदानांच्या नूतनीकरण कामाचे महापौरांच्या हस्ते भूमिपूजन
मैदानांच्या नूतनीकरण कामाचे महापौरांच्या हस्ते भूमिपूजन
रेशीमबाग मैदानात मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
रेशीमबाग मैदानात मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
सर्व शासकीय योजनांची माहिती लोकप्रतिनिधींनी जनतेपर्यंत पोहचविणे गरजेचे : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
सर्व शासकीय योजनांची माहिती लोकप्रतिनिधींनी जनतेपर्यंत पोहचविणे गरजेचे : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
We must respect the wealth creators – H.R.Bheemashankar
We must respect the wealth creators – H.R.Bheemashankar
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145