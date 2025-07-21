BJP Leader Praful Lodha Arrested in High-Profile Honeytrap Case; Major Political Network Under Scanner

Advertisement



Mumbai / Nashik – A major political storm has erupted in Maharashtra following the arrest of BJP leader Praful Lodha in connection with a high-profile honeytrap and sexual exploitation case. Lodha was taken into custody on July 5 from his residence, ‘Lodha House’, in Andheri, Mumbai, and is currently in judicial custody.

Grievous Charges Involving Minors

Lodha has been booked under POCSO, rape, intimidation, and honeytrap-related sections. According to a complaint registered at Sakinaka Police Station, Lodha allegedly lured two minor girls aged 16 with the promise of employment, sexually exploited them without consent, took obscene photographs, and threatened them while confining them.

These allegations are not only deeply disturbing from a criminal standpoint but have also sent shockwaves through the political landscape, raising serious questions about moral accountability in public life.

Police Raids and Seizure of Digital Evidence

Mumbai Police conducted raids at Lodha’s properties and offices in Jalgaon, Jamner, and Pahur, seizing significant documents and electronic devices. Sources suggest that initial investigations have uncovered sensitive political conversations, suspicious financial transactions, and drive-based data linking key individuals.

Political Ties and History

Praful Lodha was previously close to a powerful political figure from Jalgaon, but the relationship reportedly soured in recent years. In 2024, Lodha contested elections from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) before switching allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within a few months. He was known to be closely associated with BJP minister Girish Mahajan, adding fuel to the controversy.

A Pen Drive That Rocked the Assembly

This scandal gained public attention after Congress leader Nana Patole dramatically revealed a pen drive during a session in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The contents of this pen drive reportedly contain incriminating evidence, prompting police to intensify the investigation, which is now reaching the doorsteps of top political and administrative figures.

Expanding Scandal and More Names Expected

Investigating agencies are currently probing over 72 officers and several politicians suspected to be linked to this alleged blackmail and extortion network, spanning Jalgaon, Nashik, and Mumbai. Officials hint at more high-profile names surfacing in the coming days.

This case, now dubbed one of the biggest political scandals in recent memory, appears to go beyond personal crimes, exposing deep-rooted links between crime and political power. As Maharashtra braces for further revelations, the incident could trigger a political earthquake in the days to come.