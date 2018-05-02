BJP Corporator Pohane booked for blackening face of NHAI officer with polish

Nagpur: Sadar police have booked BJP Corporator and former Standing Committee Chairman Pradip Pohane and his 25-30 accomplices on the charges of blackening the face of NHAI Regional Officer Rajiv Agrawal with boot polish during an illegal protest on Monday afternoon. The accused have also been charged with damaging office property and threatening the officer with dire consequences.

The outrageous incident happened when Pohane and his men stormed the Regional Office of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) situated at Third Floor, Narang Tower, Civil Lines, around 3.30 pm on Monday. The complainant, Rajiv Gulabchand Agrawal (58) who is NHAI’s Regional Officer, was sitting in his chamber.

After entering Agrawal’s chamber forcibly, Pohane picked up an argument with him as to why the road on Pardi HB Town flyover has been blocked. This is creating hardships for people, Pohane shouted. Shouting slogans against the officer, Poahane and his men went on rampage and damaged office property in Agrawal’s chamber. Further, threatening the Regional Officer of attacks on his house, the accused Corporator Pohane smeared Agarwal’s face with black boot polish and humiliated him. Moreover, when Agrawal’s assistant M Shrinivasrao was filming the incident, Pohane snatched his mobile phone and deleted the shooting clip.

The accused Pohane and his men gathered at the NHAI office violating the government guidelines in force for Covid-19 pandemic.

Sadar PSI Bambole, acting on complaint of Agrawal, a resident of Flat No. 102, Tata Capitol Heights, near Medical Square, booked the accused Pradip Pohane and others under Sections 353, 143, 147, 149, 332, 189, 188, 269, 270, 120(B) of the IPC read with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, Section 51(B) of Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.