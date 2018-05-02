Metro contractor duped of Rs 6.31 lakh by Mumbai supplier

Nagpur: Dhantoli Police booked a Mumbai-based aluminium goods supplier for allegedly defrauding city-based firm Alucofab Facade Private Limited to the tune of Rs 6.31 lakh. The company has got a sub-contract to carry out Nagpur Metro work at Chhatrapati Nagar Metro Station.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh Shah, a resident of B/8, Arihant Apartment, Sai Baba Nagar, Borivali (West), Mumbai. The complainant, Amit Prafula Gadge (27), one of the Directors of Alucofab Facade Private Limited, Block No 202, Ganesh Chamber, Mehadia Chowk, Dhantoli, told police that his company has got a subcontract from Afcons Infrastructure Limited to execute some work at Chhatrapati Nagar Metro Station.

Gadge stated that Mukesh Shah gained his confidence and promised to supply aluminium material. He and Atharva Moroney, another Director of his company, deposited Rs 6.31 lakh in the account of Shah through RTGS last year, but he swindled the money and did not supply the aluminium material.

On the basis of Amit Gadge’s complaint, Dhantoli police registered a case and started investigations into the matter.