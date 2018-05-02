BJP Corporator Pohane, 3 others granted bail

Nagpur: The Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Patil on Tuesday granted bail to BJP Corporator Pradeep Pohane and his three accomplices Sayyad Azhar Liyakat Ali, Kamlesh Sahu and Narendra Tripathi.

They were arrested by Sadar Police on the charges of blackening the face of NHAI Regional Officer Rajiv Agrawal with boot polish during an illegal protest on Monday, November 2 afternoon. The accused were charged with damaging office property and threatening the officer with dire consequences. The incident happened when Pohane and his men stormed the Regional Office of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) situated at Third Floor, Narang Tower, Civil Lines, on November 2. The NHAI’s Regional Officer Rajiv Gulabchand Agrawal (58) was sitting in his chamber. After entering Agrawal’s chamber forcibly, Pohane picked up an argument with him as to why the road on Pardi HB Town flyover has been blocked. Shouting slogans against the officer, Pohane and his men went on rampage and damaged office property in Agrawal’s chamber.

An offence under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, was registered against them. Incensed over delay in construction work of Pardi fly-over, Pohane and his party workers had created ruckus at NHAI office.

Pohane and other accused, who surrendered before a JMFC Court on November 6, were remanded to magisterial custody. The JMFC Court had turned down their bail plea on November 8. Pohane, Ali, Sahu and Tripathi moved the Sessions Court for bail stating that they were not involved in the incident. Being a public representative, Pohane went to NHAI office with citizens grievances but was implicated due to political reasons. After hearing both the parties, the sessions court granted bail to them on cash security of Rs 5000 each and surety of Rs 150,000.

Adv Parijat Pande, Adv Neelesh Gaidhane, Adv Jayant Aloni, and Adv Santosh Nimje appeared for accused Pohane and others.