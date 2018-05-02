BJP Appointed Chandrakant Patil Maharashtra President

Chandrakant Patil has been appointed as the new chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra unit.

Patil, a Cabinet Minister in the state government, replaces Raosaheb Danve, who resigned from the post earlier in the day.

The development comes months ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Danve was made a Minister of State (MoS) of Consumer Affairs in the Union Cabinet earlier in May.

According to reports, the BJP has a ‘one-person, one-post’ principle, wherein a minister cannot be state president at the same time.

While MPs and legislators can simultaneously hold organisational posts, the report states that the party rarely allows a person to hold a government and party post together.