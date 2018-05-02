Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jul 16th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

BJP Appointed Chandrakant Patil Maharashtra President

Chandrakant Patil has been appointed as the new chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra unit.

Patil, a Cabinet Minister in the state government, replaces Raosaheb Danve, who resigned from the post earlier in the day.

The development comes months ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Danve was made a Minister of State (MoS) of Consumer Affairs in the Union Cabinet earlier in May.

According to reports, the BJP has a ‘one-person, one-post’ principle, wherein a minister cannot be state president at the same time.

While MPs and legislators can simultaneously hold organisational posts, the report states that the party rarely allows a person to hold a government and party post together.

Happening Nagpur
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Nagpur Crime News
Police chief takes cops to task over rising crime in Nagpur, warns of strict action
Police chief takes cops to task over rising crime in Nagpur, warns of strict action
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
Maharashtra News
१२ अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
१२ अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
श्री दत्त मंदीर कांद्री येथे गुरू पोर्णिमे चा कार्यक्रम थाटात साजरा
श्री दत्त मंदीर कांद्री येथे गुरू पोर्णिमे चा कार्यक्रम थाटात साजरा
Hindi News
बढ़ती हुई जनसंख्या के नियंत्रण के लिए आयोग की स्थापना हो -डॉ विकास महात्मे
बढ़ती हुई जनसंख्या के नियंत्रण के लिए आयोग की स्थापना हो -डॉ विकास महात्मे
गुरुपूर्णिमा चंद्रग्रहण के अवसर पर मंदिर हुए बंद
गुरुपूर्णिमा चंद्रग्रहण के अवसर पर मंदिर हुए बंद
Trending News
Major relief for hookah lovers ,Bombay high court allows herbal hookah in restaurants
Major relief for hookah lovers ,Bombay high court allows herbal hookah in restaurants
Viral Audio : How customer tried to blackmail Krishnum Restaurant owner
Viral Audio : How customer tried to blackmail Krishnum Restaurant owner
Featured News
Gang of hoodlums go on rampage in Bajeria, damage several vehicles in late night rage
Gang of hoodlums go on rampage in Bajeria, damage several vehicles in late night rage
Police chief takes cops to task over rising crime in Nagpur, warns of strict action
Police chief takes cops to task over rising crime in Nagpur, warns of strict action
Trending In Nagpur
बढ़ती हुई जनसंख्या के नियंत्रण के लिए आयोग की स्थापना हो -डॉ विकास महात्मे
बढ़ती हुई जनसंख्या के नियंत्रण के लिए आयोग की स्थापना हो -डॉ विकास महात्मे
कर्मचारी भविष्य निधी संघठन कार्यालयात वृक्षारोपण
कर्मचारी भविष्य निधी संघठन कार्यालयात वृक्षारोपण
NIT demolishes illegal religious structures in East Division
NIT demolishes illegal religious structures in East Division
Maharashtra Notes A 62% Rise in Deaths Due to Heart Disease
Maharashtra Notes A 62% Rise in Deaths Due to Heart Disease
Record of sorts: Cops search 17 lost or missing persons in city
Record of sorts: Cops search 17 lost or missing persons in city
गुरुपूर्णिमा चंद्रग्रहण के अवसर पर मंदिर हुए बंद
गुरुपूर्णिमा चंद्रग्रहण के अवसर पर मंदिर हुए बंद
Gang of hoodlums go on rampage in Bajeria, damage several vehicles in late night rage
Gang of hoodlums go on rampage in Bajeria, damage several vehicles in late night rage
सावधान, घरों के कूलर, फ्लावर पाट में हो सकता है डेंगू का मच्छर
सावधान, घरों के कूलर, फ्लावर पाट में हो सकता है डेंगू का मच्छर
3 more teenage girls go missing in city
3 more teenage girls go missing in city
Now Metro train to run at 90 kmph without pilot!
Now Metro train to run at 90 kmph without pilot!
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145