Bizarre: Illicit relations behind uncle-niece duo’s suicide pact under Duronto Exp in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a bizarre revelation, the couple, who died by suicide pact under Nagpur-bound Duronto Express, turned out to be a 32-year-old married man and his 18-year-old niece.

With the establishment of the identities of the couple who jumped in front of Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express near Jamtha early Thursday morning, Hingna Police confirmed that it was an apparent suicide pact borne out of illicit relationship.

Advertisement

According to police, the deceased, Jitendra Kanshiram Neware (32) was a resident of Baba Farid Nagar, Mankapur while Rashmi (name changed) (18) was a native of Tumkheda, district Gondia. Jitendra, who was Rashmi’s uncle, was already married. He had an extramarital affair with Rashmi allegedly for the past two years. Jitendra’s wife had left him a year ago after she came to know about her husband’s affair. Family members and relatives of Jitendra and Rashmi were against their relationship. Rashmi wanted to tie the nuptial knot with Jitendra but the latter was unable to convince his mother and relatives for the marriage.

Advertisement

Rashmi left home and came to Nagpur on August 31. A supplier of drinking water bottles, Jitendra received her. Due to stiff opposition for the marriage by their families, they entered into a suicide pact. Jitendra and Rashmi came to an isolated spot near the railway line at Jamtha early Thursday morning. They tied each other’s legs with a nylon rope. Jitendra and Rashmi then jumped in front of Nagpur-bound Duronto Express 12289 on the down track about a kilometre from Gumgaon around 8 am.

The Loco Pilot of the train noticed the couple in front of his train and informed the Deputy Station Manager Sachin Parekar on walkie talkie. Parekar relayed the information to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP). Staff from RPF, GRP and Hingna Police Station rushed to the spot and discovered the mutilated bodies of the couple. After the identities of the deceased couple were established, Hingna Police, who registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, informed the families of Jitendra and Rashmi about the tragic incident.

Hingna police, under Senior PI Vilas Kale, cracked the case with the help of a broken piece of a mobile phone which was traced at the spot. The couple had left the rest of the documents at home. No missing complaint was filed by any of two families at any police station.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement