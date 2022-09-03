Car mows down group of pilgrims on way to Ambaji in Gujarat, 6 killed

Advertisement

Six pilgrims walking towards the temple town of Ambaji were killed when a car rammed into them in Gujarat’s Arvalli district on Friday morning, police said.

Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car that hit them were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital, said an official.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Advertisement

“I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Ambaji, Gujarat. I wish the injured a quick recovery. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

The accident took place around 6 am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.

The pilgrims belonged to Kalol tehsil of Panchmahal district, sources said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

He also announced assistance Rs 50,000 each for those who were injured, an official statement said.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement