Rare honour: Nagpur’s Adv Dharmadhikari named State Govt’s Counsel at Supreme Court

Advertisement

Nagpur: Adv Siddharth Abhay Dharmadhikari from Nagpur has been appointed as Standing Counsel of State Government at the Supreme Court. He has replaced Adv Rahul Chitnis.

A notification to this effect was issued on Friday. Adv Siddharth Dharmadhikari has already been named as Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh and has been asked to represent the State of Uttar Pradesh before the Supreme Court of India in important matters.

Advertisement

This is a rare honour for Nagpur’s legal fraternity. Siddharth, son of Dr Abhay and Dr Charu Dharmadhikari, completed his legal education at Nagpur in 2011 and joined the chambers of his uncle and eminent senior counsel Subodh Dharmadhikari. He practised at the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court from 2011 to 2017 before shifting to Delhi to practice before the Supreme Court under the guidance of senior advocate Shekhar Naphade.

Advertisement

Thereafter, he joined the chambers of former Attorney General of India and legal luminary Mukul Rohatgi and worked with him for two years.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement