Bizarre: 17-yr old girl tries abortion watching YouTube in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident, a 17-year old girl tried to terminate pregnancy on her own by taking tips from video clips on YouTube. However, the self-medication abortion bid went horribly wrong proved dangerous for this minor girl. The girl had to be hospitalized as her condition deteriorated. The incident came to light at Narkhed Taluka in Nagpur district recently, according to media reports.

According to reports, six months ago, the minor victim was staying with her boyfriend in a room. The girl and boy cohabited while staying together. When she told her boyfriend about the pregnancy, he gave her some medicines for abortion but to no avail, so the frightened girl started watching videos on YouTube, seeking ways to terminate the pregnancy.

The reports further stated that after watching a particular video clip, she stumbled upon the specific drug, that triggered her abortion plan. But the mother of the victim understood the gravity of the situation following the deterioration of her medical condition and took her to a nearby hospital. Now, she is recuperating and is stated to be out of danger.

According to MIDC police in the city, the victim is a 17-year-old girl and the boy’s age is 27 years. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) against the accused, police said.

