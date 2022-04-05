Anil Deshmukh admitted to Mumbai hospital for shoulder dislocation: Report

Advertisement

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday was admitted to the Orthopedic Department of the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, hours after a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Arthur Road Jail to take his custody in a money laundering case, according to media reports.

According to reports, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had suffered a shoulder dislocation. The dean of JJ Hospital said that the former Home Minister has been admitted to the Orthopedic Department of the state-run hospital and doctors are examining him.

Earlier in the day, prison authorities said paperwork was underway for the handover of Deshmukh, his Personal Secretary Sanjeev Palande and Personal Assistant Kundan Shinde to the CBI. Another team of the federal agency was at Taloja Jail to take custody of dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the same money laundering case.

Notably, on Friday, two special courts had granted CBI the custody of Deshmukh, his aides and Waze for investigation in the corruption case registered against them.

