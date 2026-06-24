Birth dates on wedding cards? Maharashtra explores new weapon against child marriage

State studies Rajasthan model as over 1,400 child marriages are prevented in just one year

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Mumbai: In a unique move aimed at tackling the persistent problem of child marriage, the Maharashtra Government is considering making the birth dates of both the bride and groom mandatory on wedding invitation cards.

The proposal, inspired by a practice followed in Rajasthan, is being examined as part of a broader strategy to reduce child marriages in the State to below 10 per cent over the next five years.

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Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare informed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that the State has sought details from the Rajasthan Government regarding the implementation of the initiative. The proposal will be studied in consultation with the law, judiciary and rural development departments before any decision is taken.

The idea is simple but potentially powerful: If the ages of the bride and groom are clearly printed on wedding invitations, authorities and local communities can more easily identify and prevent underage marriages before they take place.

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Tatkare revealed that government agencies have significantly intensified efforts against child marriage in recent years.

In 2025-26 alone, authorities have intervened and stopped 1,434 child marriages, while 136 FIRs have been registered against those involved.

The figures for previous years also indicate increasing enforcement:

• 1,495 child marriages prevented in 2024-25

• 1,253 prevented in 2023-24

• 930 prevented in 2022-23

• 831 prevented in 2021-22

• 519 prevented in 2020-21

• 240 prevented in 2019-20

• 147 prevented in 2018-19

The minister clarified that the rising number of interventions does not necessarily mean child marriages are increasing. Rather, it reflects improved vigilance, stronger reporting mechanisms and more proactive action by government authorities.

Maharashtra beats national average

According to the latest survey data, Maharashtra’s child marriage rate has declined from 21.9 per cent in 2019-21 to 19.6 per cent in 2023-24. The figure is slightly better than the national average of around 20.1 per cent.

However, the government acknowledges that significant challenges remain, particularly in certain districts where social and economic factors continue to fuel the practice.

The government is now preparing to identify six districts where child marriage remains most prevalent and to launch targeted interventions.

Officials have identified parts of Marathwada, particularly Beed district, as areas of concern. One major reason cited is the seasonal migration of labourers to sugarcane fields. Families often move for months in search of work, disrupting children’s education and increasing the risk of early marriages.

To address the issue, the state plans to expand outreach programmes among migrant workers and strengthen support systems such as childcare centres, residential facilities and protective services to ensure children remain in safe environments during migration periods.

The government has made it clear that legal action will not be limited to parents alone.

Tatkare told the Assembly that action is also being taken against priests, organisers and others who knowingly facilitate or participate in child marriages.

District-level task forces headed by Collectors, along with village protection committees and monitoring committees at taluka and gram panchayat levels, are actively working to identify and prevent such marriages before they occur.

During the discussion, BJP MLA Atil Bhatkhalkar sought details regarding action taken against those involved in child marriages and pressed the government for a timeline on the proposed Rajasthan-inspired model.

He also highlighted the seriousness of the issue in districts such as Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani and demanded district-wise data on child marriages prevented through government intervention.

As Maharashtra explores innovative measures to combat a deeply rooted social problem, the proposal to print birth dates on wedding cards could emerge as an unusual but effective tool in the state’s fight against child marriage.

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