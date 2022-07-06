‘Bills should be sent to customers precisely and as per their electricity consumption’

Advertisement

* Taking accurate meter reading absolutely essential

* Action to be taken against officials in case of any loss

* MSEDCL Director Sanjay Takasande issues warning

* 3 Meter reading agencies, concerned engineers issued show cause notice by MSEDCL

Nagpur : MSEDCL is responsible for paying customers exactly the same bill as per their electricity usage and for that meter reading is the basis on which billing will take place. MSEDCL has taken precautionary measures to ensure accurate reading of electricity meters. It has also led to a big drop in billing complaints. These measures should be implemented on a permanent basis and no compromise should be made as far as the accuracy of meter readings.

