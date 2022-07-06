‘Bills should be sent to customers precisely and as per their electricity consumption’

* Taking accurate meter reading absolutely essential
* Action to be taken against officials in case of any loss
* MSEDCL Director Sanjay Takasande issues warning
* 3 Meter reading agencies, concerned engineers issued show cause notice by MSEDCL
Nagpur : MSEDCL is responsible for paying customers exactly the same bill as per their electricity usage and for that meter reading is the basis on which billing will take place. MSEDCL has taken precautionary measures to ensure accurate reading of electricity meters. It has also led to a big drop in billing complaints. These measures should be implemented on a permanent basis and no compromise should be made as far as the accuracy of meter readings.
MSEDCL Director (Operations) Sanjay Taksande on Tuesday warned that action would be taken against the meter reading agency and concerned officials if no improvement is made for accurate reading despite repeated instructions. Three meter reading agencies in Vidarbha were immediately sacked by MSEDCL during the meeting for non-improvement of meter readings despite repeated instructions being issued in this regard in the last two months, while show cause notices were issued to the three executive engineers concerned. In this review meeting, Director Sanjay Taksande gave detailed guidance to the directors of meter reading agencies on their role and highlighted their responsibilities as far as accurate billing is concerned.
Director (Operations) Sanjay Taksande said that if the meter readings are not accurate, the customers will have to bear the unnecessary hassle of correcting the electricity bill. In addition, MSEDCL’s revenue is also lost. The primary responsibility for avoiding this situation lies with the meter reading agencies. Action against agencies alone is not the main purpose. But action is inevitable if the work of the meter reading agencies does not improve despite repeated instructions. He also said that action would be taken against the responsible officials. During the meeting, a presentation was made on the errors in the photo meter readings made by the agency, faulty readings, erroneous remarks about the faulty meter and various measures were taken to rectify the situation. Measures for 100 per cent accurate meter readings should be consistently implemented. There should be no compromise in this concern. Accurate meter readings should be reviewed daily by sub-divisional and divisional offices.
Billing should be supervised. The Director directed to ensure that proper and accurate bills are paid to the consumers by avoiding irregularities, Taksande said. The meeting was attended by Executive Director (Payments and Revenue) Yogesh Gadkari and Nagpur Regional Director Suhas Rangari. Chief Engineer Sanjay Patil (Payments and Revenue), Sunil Deshpande (Chandrapur), Dilip Dodke (Nagpur), Anil Doye (Akola), Pushpa Chavan (Amravati), Rajesh Naik (Gondia), General Manager (Finance and Accounts) Sharad Dahedar and Superintendent Engineers were present on the occasion. Also all the executive engineers from Vidarbha attended the meeting through video conferencing.