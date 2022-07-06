All eyes on SC verdict on Thackeray’s plea, Cabinet expansion on hold

Though the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has taken over the reins in Maharashtra But the most awaited Cabinet expansion is on hold for some time and in all probability it will be done after the Supreme Court verdict on a plea filed by the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to disqualify 16 party MLAs for
defying the whip to attend a Legislative Legislative Committee meeting.
The plea was filed before the change of government when the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde had been on a defiance mood and were in Guwahati and technically it would have not been possible for them to rush to Mumbai and attend the meeting as per the whip.The next move by Shinde camp to challenge the very whip itself and removed the Chief Whip Ajay Choudhary by Thackeray camp;
With these issues,probably Shinde camp and government wants to ensure that all the legal hurdles they are facing are removed once for all.The apex court had given sufficient time period to Shinde camp to overcome all difficulties and finally settle down to govern the State.
But this inordinate delay in Cabinet expansion has virtually paralysed the whole administration right from top to bottom. Frankly speaking it is about a month the administration has come to a stand still. People in positions and in Mantralaya were not serious about their work fully knowing the incumbent government is on its way out.
Fadnavis who rounded up his visit to his home town Nagpur, revealed so many things about the +topple game+ which was going for a long time how he used to secretly meet Shinde in the wee hours in disguise. Well it was a well planned, well thought of and intelligent move to dislodge Thackeray government.
.. Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist