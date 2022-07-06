All eyes on SC verdict on Thackeray’s plea, Cabinet expansion on hold

Advertisement

Though the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has taken over the reins in Maharashtra But the most awaited Cabinet expansion is on hold for some time and in all probability it will be done after the Supreme Court verdict on a plea filed by the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to disqualify 16 party MLAs for

defying the whip to attend a Legislative Legislative Committee meeting.

The plea was filed before the change of government when the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde had been on a defiance mood and were in Guwahati and technically it would have not been possible for them to rush to Mumbai and attend the meeting as per the whip.The next move by Shinde camp to challenge the very whip itself and removed the Chief Whip Ajay Choudhary by Thackeray camp;

