Dr. Janba Maske is Chairperson of Maharashtra State NCP Sevadal

Nagpur: Jayant Patil NCP Maharashtra State President has appointed Dr Janba Maske as the chairperson of Maharashtra State NCP Sevadal.

In the aftermath of this appointment Dr Maske has thanked Sharad Pawar, NCP Supremo; National General Secretary of NCP MP Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar former Deputy Chief Minister; Jayant Patil NCP State President, Supriya Sule, Sansad Ratna and MP; Anil Deshmukh MLA and former Home Minister; Ramesh Bang former state minister and all other senior party leaders and office bearers.

Similarly, in future, the concept of NCP Sevadal will be implemented in the village level too.

More and more women and men will be included in the NCP Seva Dal, and a unique identity of the organisation will be carved out among the public, said newly appointed Chairperson Dr. Janba Maske.

