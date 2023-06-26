Bike borne miscreants open fire at MK’s Lodging & Boarding in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Panic gripped the Outer Ring Road area under the jurisdiction of Hudakeshwar Police Station on Monday night as a group of youths on bikes opened fire at a local hotel, triggering a tense situation. The incident, which occurred around 10:00 PM, has left the police empty-handed thus far. The targeted establishment is the OYO hotel “MK” situated in the Kanhalgaon area along the Outer Ring Road.

According to police sources, two individuals on a motorbike passed by the hotel premises at approximately 10:00 PM. Shockingly, one of the passengers seated on the pillion fired two shots at the hotel’s glass windows. The sound of gunfire immediately alerted the hotel staff, who rushed outside in response. Unfortunately, by that time, both suspects had already fled the scene on their bike.

Upon closer inspection, investigators discovered two bullet holes in the glass windows, directly in front of where the employees had been positioned. The impact of the shots had caused significant damage, with the glass shattered in the process. Swift action was taken, and the incident was promptly reported to the police control room.

Upon receiving the news, officers from the Hudakeshwar Police, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 4, Vijaykant Sagar, swiftly arrived at the scene. Despite the late hour, the law enforcement authorities initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. However, no substantial leads have emerged thus far regarding the identity or whereabouts of the shooters responsible for the attack.

