Bike-borne gang robs two men in Pardi

Nagpur: A gang of three bike-borne goons went on looting spree and robbed two men of mobile phones and cash in Pardi police jurisdiction on Wednesday night.

A resident of Hiwri Nagar, Deshpande Layout, Abhishek Nilkantrao Aade (24) was going on his motorcycle around 11 pm on Wednesday. Midway near Tirupati Beer Bar on Hyderabad-Jabalpur Bypass Service Road, three bike-borne unidentified goons kicked motorcycle of Abhishek and fell him down. The three goons thrashed Abhishek and snatched mobile phone and Rs 10,000 cash from him.

Similarly, the same gang waylaid Dindayal Sanodiya, resident of Ambenagar, Pardi, in Mahajanpura and forcibly snatched a mobile phone and cash Rs 2,500 from him and fled the spot. In the two looting incidents, the three miscreants robbed booty collectively worth Rs 26,500.

Pardi police constable Digambar Kothe has registered offences under Sections 392, 323, 34 of the IPC and launched search to nab the three robbers.