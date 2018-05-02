Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Feb 13th, 2020

    Bike-borne gang robs two men in Pardi

    Nagpur: A gang of three bike-borne goons went on looting spree and robbed two men of mobile phones and cash in Pardi police jurisdiction on Wednesday night.

    A resident of Hiwri Nagar, Deshpande Layout, Abhishek Nilkantrao Aade (24) was going on his motorcycle around 11 pm on Wednesday. Midway near Tirupati Beer Bar on Hyderabad-Jabalpur Bypass Service Road, three bike-borne unidentified goons kicked motorcycle of Abhishek and fell him down. The three goons thrashed Abhishek and snatched mobile phone and Rs 10,000 cash from him.

    Similarly, the same gang waylaid Dindayal Sanodiya, resident of Ambenagar, Pardi, in Mahajanpura and forcibly snatched a mobile phone and cash Rs 2,500 from him and fled the spot. In the two looting incidents, the three miscreants robbed booty collectively worth Rs 26,500.

    Pardi police constable Digambar Kothe has registered offences under Sections 392, 323, 34 of the IPC and launched search to nab the three robbers.

    Happening Nagpur
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Nagpur Crime News
    Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee
    Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Maharashtra News
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांचा बहुचर्चित अन्‌ नियोजित ‘आकस्मिक’ भांडेवाडी दौरा
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांचा बहुचर्चित अन्‌ नियोजित ‘आकस्मिक’ भांडेवाडी दौरा
    Hindi News
    गैस सिलेंडर के साथ स्मृति ईरानी की फोटो ट्वीट कर बोले राहुल गांधी- मेरा भी सपोर्ट
    गैस सिलेंडर के साथ स्मृति ईरानी की फोटो ट्वीट कर बोले राहुल गांधी- मेरा भी सपोर्ट
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    Trending News
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Encounter with tiger during Tadoba Jungle Safari
    Encounter with tiger during Tadoba Jungle Safari
    Featured News
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Marathi to be made mandatory in all the schools of Maharashtra up to class 10
    Marathi to be made mandatory in all the schools of Maharashtra up to class 10
    Trending In Nagpur
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Bike-borne gang robs two men in Pardi
    Bike-borne gang robs two men in Pardi
    Teenage girl kidnapped in Wadi, taken to either Bihar or Gujarat?
    Teenage girl kidnapped in Wadi, taken to either Bihar or Gujarat?
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    Manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet parts begins at Nagpur facility
    Manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet parts begins at Nagpur facility
    सावनेर में महिला डॉक्टर पर एसिड हमला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
    सावनेर में महिला डॉक्टर पर एसिड हमला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Two UP con men dupe lady doctor of Rs 15 lakh
    Two UP con men dupe lady doctor of Rs 15 lakh
    Two road rowdies attempt to kill two friends over petty issue in Beltarodi
    Two road rowdies attempt to kill two friends over petty issue in Beltarodi
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145