Teenage girl kidnapped in Wadi, taken to either Bihar or Gujarat?

Nagpur: A 20-year old boy allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl from Wadi area and took her to either Bihar or Gujarat on Wednesday morning. Cops have mounted a search to trace the girl as well as the alleged abductor.

According to police sources, the 15-year old girl, residing in Wadi police jurisdiction, left home around 11 am on Wednesday without informing her relatives. She did not return home even after considerable time. The girl’s relatives searched her frantically but in vain. It is being suspected that the 20-year old accused Raju Rameshwar Maji, originally a native of Gopalpur, District Gapalganj, Bihar but currently staying at Dilimora, Surat, Gujarat, allegedly lured and kidnapped the teenage girl. The accused may have taken the girl to either Bihar or Gujarat.

Wadi Assistant PSI Rajaram Dhore, as per Supreme Court directives that if a minor boy or girl goes missing then the case be treated that of kidnapping, has registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and mounted a search to trace the teenage girl as well as the accused Raju Maji.