    Published On : Thu, Feb 13th, 2020

    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks

    74 human deaths reported in last 5 years in State

    Nagpur: In a surprising development, Maharashtra has registered highest number of human deaths – 74 – in tiger attacks over a period between 2014 and 2019, reveals the data tabled in Parliament by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The data further stated that total 275 human deaths resulted in conflict with the big cat in the same period across the country. Besides, Maharashtra, West Bengal had registered the same numbers of deaths as victims of tigers. Uttar Pradesh with 49, Madhya Pradesh with 38 and Uttarakhand with 10 deaths follow the two states.

    Human deaths due to tigers in India:

    YearDeaths
    201447
    201542
    201662
    201744
    201831
    201949
    Total275

    State-wise human deaths in tiger attacks (between 2014 and 2019)

    Maharashtra74
    West Bengal74
    Uttar Pradesh49
    Madhya Pradesh38
    Uttarakhand10

    Speaking to Nagpur Today, Nitin Kakodkar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife disclosed various relating and preventive measures between these conflicts.

    “Dependence of people on the forest, primarily for firewood, is the key factor of such incidents. These conflicts are mostly occurred in Chandrapur district. Most of the people living in the tiger infested areas, earn their livelihood owing to forests. So despite our awareness drive and high level monitoring to make locals aware about certain rules to be followed when tiger along with cubs is around, such conflicts occur,” said the PCCF.

    “Providing better options to earn livelihood, reducing the dependency of such people on forest are the key aspects the administration should work on. Besides, helping in dispersal of tigers with ease and avoiding fermentation, would easily help in archiving this goal,” Kakodkar added.

    – Shubham Nagdeve

