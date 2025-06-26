Bihar youth held in Rs 50 lakh sextortion case in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Cyber Police have arrested a 20-year-old youth from Bihar in connection with a sextortion racket, where a young man from Nagpur was allegedly blackmailed and extorted of nearly Rs 50 lakh over several weeks.

The arrested accused, identified as Sundarkumar Kundankumar Singh, a resident of Purnia district, Bihar, is believed to be the mastermind behind the cybercrime, police said.

Gold Rate 26 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,400 /- Gold 22 KT 90,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, the 25-year-old victim, employed with a reputed company in Nagpur’s Sonegaon area, first came in contact with an unknown woman in January 2025. Claiming to be a student from Delhi University, originally from Gorakhpur, the woman struck up a casual conversation with the victim.

Over time, their interaction continued on WhatsApp, where the woman earned the victim’s trust and sent him an objectionable photograph. Influenced by the conversation, the man reciprocated by sending a similar photo of himself.

Soon after, the woman began threatening to make the victim’s photo viral on social media platforms. Terrified of public humiliation and damage to his reputation, the young man succumbed to the blackmail and transferred a total of Rs 49,34,286 to the accused through multiple transactions.

Unable to bear the mental stress and mounting financial loss, the victim finally approached the Sonegaon Police Station, following which a formal complaint was registered on May 4 under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and fraud charges.

Accused tracked down in Bihar

During the course of the investigation, Cyber Police traced the digital footprints leading to Sundarkumar. It was revealed that he orchestrated the entire extortion plot and is suspected to be part of a larger sextortion network.

A police team was dispatched to Bihar, where they apprehended the accused and brought him to Nagpur for further interrogation.

Officials suspect that Sundarkumar may be linked to similar crimes across other states, and there could be more victims who have not yet come forward. The police are currently examining his digital devices and financial records to uncover more evidence and possible connections to other cybercriminals.

The Cyber Police have once again urged citizens to exercise caution while interacting with unknown individuals online, especially over messages, video calls, or social media platforms. They have advised people to refrain from sharing personal photographs or sensitive information with strangers.

The police have also appealed to victims of such scams to approach law enforcement without fear, assuring that strict action will be taken to prevent further exploitation.