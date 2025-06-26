DMIHER Collaborates with Adani Foundation to Establish a Global Centre of Excellence in Healthcare

Advertisement



The collaboration is inspired by Chancellor Shri DattajiMeghe’s philosophy: “Transforming Lives Through Well Being”.

The alliance aims to strengthen the institution’s reach and impact across academic innovation, clinical research and community health.

The tie-up aligns with the DMIHER’s Ethos, to emerge as the global centre of excellence in the best evidence based higher education encompassing a quality centric, innovative and interdisciplinary approach, generating refutative research and offering effective and affordable health care for the benefit of the mankind.

Wardha, 26 June 2025: Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DMIHER), has tied up with Ahmedabad based The Adani Foundation, CSR arm of the Adani Group, to develop it into a global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in affordable healthcare education and delivery mechanism.

This collaboration is inspired by Chancellor Shri DattajiMeghe’sphilosophy: “Transforming Lives Through Well Being” and reflects the Group’s belief that access to quality healthcare and education is fundamental to nation-building.

Gold Rate 26 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,400 /- Gold 22 KT 90,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Strengthening India’s Healthcare Education Ecosystem

The association with The Adani Foundation aims to strengthen the institution’s reach and impact across academic innovation, clinical research and community health.

DMIHER currently operates:

15 institutes and 5 teaching hospitals

Offers 217 academic programmes across 13 disciplines, including undergraduate, postgraduate, super-specialty, doctoral and fellowship courses

This collaboration aligns with the DMIHER’s Ethos ” Transforming Lives Through Well Being”, which reimagines healthcare facilities not just as treatment centres, but as institutions of service, dignity and compassion.

A Shared Vision for Inclusive Progress

The association between DMIHER and the Adani Foundation will pave the way for scalable, affordable, and high-quality healthcare and education. It also embodies the DMIHER’s mission to uplift communities through purposeful service—where opportunity, access and compassion converge.

Leadership Insights

Shri Datta Meghe, Founder of DMIHER, remarked:

“It fills me with immense pride to see this collaboration take shape. Over 35 years, our vision of a self-reliant health and education ecosystem has matured into a powerful reality. Collaborating with the Adani Foundation marks a pivotal step in advancing both regional and national development. In the spirit of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, this alliance reflects our shared commitment to inclusive and sustainable progress.”

Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, said:

“This collaboration with DMIHER reflects our belief that access to quality healthcare and education is a fundamental right — not a privilege. We are proud to support the creation of a Centre of Excellence that will combine academic innovation, clinical research and community care. Together, we aim to build a scalable model that serves with dignity and contributes meaningfully towards the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.”

About DMIHER

The Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DMIHER) is a reputed deemed-to-be university located in Wardha, Maharashtra, with an off-campus centre in Nagpur. It is dedicated to the “One Health” ethos, integrating education, research, and service across multiple health disciplines.

NAAC ‘A++’Accredited (CGPA 3.78) – the highest for any health sciences university in India

– the highest for any health sciences university in India Consistently Ranked in NIRF’s Top 100 ; ranked #23 in Medical, #42 in universities, and #71 overall in 2024

; ranked #23 in Medical, #42 in universities, and #71 overall in 2024 Global impact: ranked 79th and 98th globally in Times Higher Education SDG Rankings for SDG 3 (Health) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and top 10 nationally in related SDGs

ranked 79th and 98th globally in Times Higher Education SDG Rankings for SDG 3 (Health) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and top 10 nationally in related SDGs Produced 14,351 research publications , 136 patents, and 1,000+ copyrights

, 136 patents, and 1,000+ copyrights 65+ academic collaborations and 204 international adjunct faculty, including Nobel Laureates

and 204 international adjunct faculty, including Nobel Laureates Recognised by FICCI for Institutional Social Responsibility and certified as an Institution of Happiness by QS I-Gauge

About Adani Foundation in Education and Healthcare

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation has been actively investing in strategic social development initiatives across India. Operating in 7,060 villages across 21 states, the Foundation impacts over 9.6 million lives through programmes in education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development.

Key Educational Initiatives:

Adani University, Ahmedabad – Established in 2015, offering specialised programmes in technology, infrastructure, sustainability, and management. In 2022, it was officially recognised by the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and is sponsored by the Adani Institute for Education and Research (AIER).

Adani Foundation Schools – Providing holistic learning through 41 Schools managed by the Adani Foundation across the country.

Our 41 Adani Schools (including four Adani Vidya Mandir Schools) are temples of learning – providing enabling environment, and high-quality education. Our schools equip students with the knowledge, confidence, and moral foundation needed for success.

Adani Vidya Mandirs (AVMs) – Providing cost-free education to children from economically weaker sections in state-of-the-art campuses in Ahmedabad &Bhadreshwar in Gujarat, Surguja in Chhatisgarh and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Adani Schools – 37 highly subsidized schools spread across India, providing students’ holistic development through value-based learning, experiential education, and skill-building initiatives.

Utthan – The Adani Foundation’s Project Utthan is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is focusing on improving foundational literacy and numeracy in government primary schools, with a special emphasis on empowering Priya Vidyarthis (progressive learners). Each school is supported by an UtthanSahayak, a dedicated teacher who drives the transformation.

Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (GAIMS), Bhuj – A public-private partnership (PPP) medical college and 790-bed multispecialty hospital, addressing healthcare needs in the Kutch region. GAIMS spread across 27 acres of lush campus, offers 150 and 94 seats annually to undergraduate and post-graduate medical students, respectively.