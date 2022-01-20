Bihar man climbs tree to avoid Covid vaccination

Vaccine hesitancy: In Ballia, Bihar: A man climbed a tree as he didn’t want to take the vaccine, but agreed to take the jab after he was convinced by healthcare workers.

In UP: A boatman refuses to take the vaccine. He also mishandles a health care worker. “He was apprehensive initially but was convinced eventually to take vaccine,” Atul Dubey, Block Dev Officer, Reoti, said.

Indias cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 158.04 crores on Tuesday as nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

A new research has found that COVID-19 vaccination offers long-lasting protection from the worst outcomes of COVID-19.

The research has been published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’.

The emergence of the delta and omicron variants had raised questions about whether breakthrough infections are caused by waning immunity or by the more transmissible variants.





