5G rollout: Air India resumes B777 operations to US

Amid 5G rollout by the US, Air India has resumed B777 operations to the country on Thursday after approval from the US authority, said Airline officials.

Due to the 5G rollout, Air India had earlier cancelled more than eight flights to the USA.

“Boeing has cleared Air India to operate in the USA on B777. Accordingly, the first flight has left this morning to John F Kennedy. Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago and San Francisco. Arrangements to carry stranded passengers are being worked out. Matter regarding B777 flying into the USA has been sorted,” said Air India.

Earlier on Wednesday, after the rollout of 5G wireless networks in the United States, India has cancelled eight Air India flights to and from the US. “Due to deployment of the 5G communications in the USA, we will not be able to operate the following flights of January 19, 2022,” Air India said.





