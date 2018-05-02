Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter continuing support

Distributedmore than 1300 dry ration and 12500 cooked food packets to the needy

Nagpur: In line with the extension of lockdown due to Covid-19, Government of Bihar has also extended their relief operation through Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter to the needypeople stranded away from home. The Nagpur Chapter officials of Bihar Foundation have so far distributed more than 1300dry ration packets in addition to more than 12500 healthy cooked food packets.

The main area of concern is the industrial areas where a lot of Bihari daily wages workers are stranded due to closure of manufacturing as well as all other activities. Volunteers are putting all the efforts to reach out to the last needy Bihari stranded labourers. They are reaching to remote as well as far flung areas within and around Nagpur to extend possible support. Volunteers has reached in dense areas of Pili Nadi, Jaripatka, Narendra nagar, Hingna, Kalamna on 3rd May 20 in addition to earlier help to Butibori, Dahegaon, Borkhedi, Wadi, Chintamaninagar, Jagdish Nagar, Hazaripahad, Gautam Nagar, Bhivsenkhori, Krishna Nagar, Ganganagar,RajivNagar,Kabrapeth, Bhimnagar, Pardi, Kalmeshwar, Gorewada, Piteshur, Dabha, Mankapur, Bhandewadi, Khaparkheda around CRPF etc.The kit includes soap and the face mask considering need of cleanliness and safety. Although Government of Bihar has stopped relief operations, there is further plan to distribute at least 10000cooked food packets till 17 May 2020 and it will continue with the help of chapter members locally, if lockdown gets extended further.

The Nagpur Chapter is executing these relief operations under the able guidance of ShArun Singh as Patron and Sh Ashok Kumar as Chairmanwith the help of its Executive Committee and volunteers.The members of the Nagpur Chapter are working relentlessly day and night to extend support to needy persons across the city and adjoining areas. The coordination and motivation of the team is marvellous. Sh Ashok Kumar stated that Bihar Foundation is not making any arrangements to send stranded people of Bihar to their home place however, if any specific task is given by Government in this process, we will happily execute with the help of our members.

It must be mentioned here that the Bihar Foundation is run by Government of Bihar having total 21 chapters including 12 overseas chapters. The various noble activities by Bihar Foundation are carried out under the exemplary leadership of Hon’ble CM Sh. Nitish Kumar. In this distress situation Bihar Foundation is carrying out relief work to help Biharisstrandedaway from their homes. All these activities are continuously being monitored by State Government through CEO of Bihar Foundation Shri R.S. Shrivastavawhois working as a strong bridge between Bihar Govt and Nagpur Chapter.

Bihar Foundation Nagpur chapter is getting all the necessary administrative support from the local government and especiallyfrom Nagpur Police who is extending all the support to carry out these relief activities seamlessly.

Sh KMP Singh, Vice Chairman stated that entire team of Nagpur Chapter hasvolunteered themselves keeping their personal safety and health aside. Internal committees have been formed to ensure seamless relief operation. Sh Ajay B Singh, Coordinator appealed all non-resident biharis who stays in and around Nagpur to get themselves registered through website of Bihar Foundation or they can call him on mobile no… 9422102564 for necessary assistance.

Mr Rishikesh Thakur informed that Secretary Dr J L Giri, Anil Kumar, Pravin Singh, Sriniwas Singh, Prem Kumar Mishra, Manoj Kumar, Kumar Arvind, Raman Kumar Jha, Ashok Singh, Rajesh Tiwari, Kamlashankar Pathak, AvnikantVermaand other members are putting their relentless efforts to ensure the ration and food reaches to the needy persons.