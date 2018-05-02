City based techie, Kaizen Foundation distribute face masks, sanitizes amid COVID-19 crises

Nagpur: Adesh Nair VIT Bhopal B.Tech first year student who is working closely with NGO named Kaizen Foundation was involved from last 45 days in the distribution off face masks, sanitizes and also is involved in distributing food for around 700+ families on daily basis.

Till date he had distributed 1500 Face Shields to Collector Nagpur and Additional Commissioner Nagpur Municipal Corporation which will be used by medical professionals and sanitation workers with the help of these face Shields they will be protected against the Deadly virus COVID-19 and all the attacks happening on the field at corona warriors.

Nair is doing his education with specialisation in artificial intelligence and machine learning. since the day college closed he came back to Nagpur and was regularly involved in these activities for the nation.

His day begins with distribution of face masks to police officials, vegetable vendors across every corner of Nagpur and in the evening he goes with Kaizen Foundation to distribute food in the slums.

This will be a great help for the civic authorities and medical fraternity a great deal.

During these testing times when everyone is afraid of getting out of the house due to the fear for their life this young boy is doing so much for the society.