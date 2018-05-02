Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, May 5th, 2020

    Middle aged Satranjipura woman tests positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 161

    Nagpur: The test of a middle aged woman placed under institutional quarantine facility came positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Tuesday.

    With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease have surged to 161 by Tuesday morning. On Monday as many as nine cases came positive.

    Till date more than 50 patients have already been cured with the COVID-19 in Nagpur city. Though, two people have also succumbed to the global pandemic in the Second Capital of the State.


