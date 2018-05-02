Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Biggest New Year Bash set to rock Nagpurians

Nagpur: The Biggest New Year Bash in the town is all set to rock you. Dj Raj & team are coming to city with the most unique Jungle Theme party and a message to save trees and go green.

The event is full of entertainment in which violinst Tatiana from Russia along with Dj Gracy & Vj Farhan will be on the decks to make your time, the most memorable one, on 31st December, 2019 at The Atmosphere, Amravati Road, Nagpur.

International Black & White Sensation is a trusted & most happening event since past 4 years in the town. Safest place for couple & families with big setup, Lavish Unlimited Non Veg food, Classy Crowd, Amazing Cocktail Bar, Fire Jugglers & many more.

