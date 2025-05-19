Big relief: Sitabuldi Main Road freed of hawkers, now open for public parking

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major relief for shoppers frequenting the bustling Sitabuldi Market, the Nagpur Traffic Police have officially opened both sides of Sitabuldi Main Road for vehicle parking, following the complete removal of hawkers by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The decision, announced through a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Archit Chandak on Sunday evening, aims to ease traffic congestion and provide organized parking in the heart of the city’s commercial hub.

Gold Rate 15 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 92,100/- Gold 22 KT 85,700/- Silver/Kg 94,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The move follows one of NMC’s strictest anti-encroachment drives in recent times, which saw hawkers being evicted from the area after the civic body cancelled street vending permissions in several zones, including Sitabuldi Main Road. The cancellation was formally published in the Maharashtra Government Gazette on April 14, 2024.

“The vending area status of Sitabuldi Main Road stands cancelled. Hence, to ensure traffic order and convenience for citizens visiting the market, the road is now being repurposed for vehicle parking as per traffic regulations,” states the notification from the traffic police.

DCP Chandak explained the new parking arrangement: “Two-wheelers will be allowed on the left side of the road, while four-wheelers can be parked on the right side, but only where the road is sufficiently wide. In narrower sections, two-wheelers will be allowed on both sides.”

To ensure clarity for motorists, the Traffic Department has asked NMC to mark designated areas with white stripes and install proper signage. The newly allocated parking is expected to address the chronic parking shortage in the Sitabuldi area and enhance pedestrian and vehicular movement in one of Nagpur’s busiest markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement