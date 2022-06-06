Big embarrassment for BJP, which could have been avoided: Prophet row

The ruling BJP government had a big embarrassment and awkward situation when party faced stiff criticism not only from national leaders but most importantly from the Gulf nations who form a majority of Muslim countries over unsavoury remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
The party acted quite late and that too when the entire world knew and criticism started pouring in.The Muslim nations across the seas were in no mood to condone the remarks but as a usual summoned Indian Diplomats to express their displeasure and demanded unconditional apology. At this juncture and MEA and Government and the BJP swung into action and initiated disciplinary action against party national spokesman Nupur Sharma and Delhi BJP media head Naveen Jindal.
This could have been avoided had the party hierarchy and those overseeing media management noticed the controversial remarks against the Prophet Muhammad. Few hours had lapsed when party woke up.
Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu who is currently touring the Gulf nations had to face the backlash of his hosts Qatar, a small country which abruptly cancelled his luncheon meeting with Qatar dignitary.It has never happened in the diplomatic history of the country.
Sharma and Jindal had earlier been involved in identical situation and had crossed the +lakshman rekha+. BJP after suspending the duo had said every Religion and its founder or religious figure needs respect and should be spared from such derogatory remarks.Hope the party leadership would realise it.
RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat only the other day had virtually snubbed the militants within BJP not to rake up controversies and maintained that Muslims whose ancestors were Hindus, are part of the nation.
… Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist