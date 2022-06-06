Big embarrassment for BJP, which could have been avoided: Prophet row

Advertisement

The ruling BJP government had a big embarrassment and awkward situation when party faced stiff criticism not only from national leaders but most importantly from the Gulf nations who form a majority of Muslim countries over unsavoury remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The party acted quite late and that too when the entire world knew and criticism started pouring in.The Muslim nations across the seas were in no mood to condone the remarks but as a usual summoned Indian Diplomats to express their displeasure and demanded unconditional apology. At this juncture and MEA and Government and the BJP swung into action and initiated disciplinary action against party national spokesman Nupur Sharma and Delhi BJP media head Naveen Jindal.